The Eagles promoted Hector to the active roster from the practice squad Wednesday.

Hector previously joined the 53-man roster in late October, when he played 30 snaps on defense during Week 8's tilt against the Bills. He appears set for a depth role on the defensive line during Sunday's must-win divisional contest against the Cowboys.

