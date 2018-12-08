Hector was promoted to the Eagles' 53 man roster Saturday.

Hector has appeared in six games across multiple stints with the Eagles this season and takes the roster spot of Jalen Mills (foot), who was placed on injured reserve. The 24-year-old should play a rotational role on the defensive line as Michael Bennett (foot) and Timmy Jernigan (back) are questionable for Sunday's game at Dallas.

