The Eagles have signed Hector off their practice squad to their 53-man roster.

Hector suited up with the Eagles for eight games in 2018. He ultimately compiled two tackles and one half-sack. He started training camp in Philadelphia before getting traded to the Cardinals on Aug. 22. He failed to make Arizona's 53-man roster and ended up back on Philly's practice squad. He is now set to help provide depth on the defensive line.