Eagles' Bruce Hector: Rejoins Philadelphia
Hector signed a contract with the Eagles on Friday.
Hector was let go by the Eagles at the start of the October and did not accrue a tackle and played only six defensive snaps in four games. The undrafted rookie from South Florida brings necessary depth at defensive tackle, with Destiny Vaeao (undisclosed) on injured reserve and Haloti Ngata (calf) questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 7, including some old guys...
-
Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
What you missed: Cook, Crowell in doubt
Dalvin Cook's recovery from a hamstring injury may have taken another turn for the worse Thursday....
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, and Risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the NFL schedule to give you players to start, players...
-
Week 7 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...