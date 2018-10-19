Hector signed a contract with the Eagles on Friday.

Hector was let go by the Eagles at the start of the October and did not accrue a tackle and played only six defensive snaps in four games. The undrafted rookie from South Florida brings necessary depth at defensive tackle, with Destiny Vaeao (undisclosed) on injured reserve and Haloti Ngata (calf) questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

