Huff is set to sign a three-year, $51.1 million contract with the Eagles on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Huff is coming off a 2023 campaign that saw him record a career-high 29 combined tackles and 10.0 sacks, which propelled him to sign what is expected to be the largest non-QB contract for an undrafted player in history. His presence should bolster a pass rush that finished 20th in the league last year with 43 sacks.