Eagles' Bryce Treggs: Activated from NFI list
Treggs (undisclosed) has been activated from the non-football injury list and will practice Thursday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com reports.
Treggs missed the first week of camp while dealing with an undisclosed issue, but is now ready to begin an uphill battle to earn a roster spot. To do so in his third NFL season, Treggs will need to prove he can contribute both on special teams and as an occasional deep threat.
