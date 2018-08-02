Treggs (undisclosed) has been activated from the non-football injury list and will practice Thursday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com reports.

Treggs missed the first week of camp while dealing with an undisclosed issue, but is now ready to begin an uphill battle to earn a roster spot. To do so in his third NFL season, Treggs will need to prove he can contribute both on special teams and as an occasional deep threat.

