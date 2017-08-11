Play

Treggs caught seven of eight targets for 91 yards in Thursday's preseason game against the Packers.

Treggs led the Eagles in receiving, with a 38-yard reception boosting his final numbers. After making his breakthrough to Philadelphia's roster midway through last season, Treggs' showing helps his momentum ahead of the upcoming campaign.

