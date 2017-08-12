Treggs was sidelined at Saturday's practice due to calf soreness, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Treggs indicated he expects to be back soon, so there does not appear to be much concern here. The 23-year-old played in nine games for the Eagles last season, tallying 80 yards on three receptions in the process. He is battling to move up the receiving depth chart, but still projects as more of a special team's player if he makes the final roster.