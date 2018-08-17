Treggs won't return to Thursday's game against he Patriots due to a hamstring injury, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Treggs ends the second preseason tilt with two catches for 23 yards. He's on the fringe of a roster spot and needs to impress to secure a role on the 53-man roster entering Week 1. Look for Kamar Aiken to see some extra snaps with Treggs out.