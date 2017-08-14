Eagles' Bryce Treggs: Returns to practice Monday
Treggs (leg) rejoined the Eagles for practice Monday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of The Star-Ledger reports.
The wideout had missed the team's previous two practices with leg soreness, but given his quick return to workouts, his bid for a roster spot shouldn't be derailed by the consecutive absences. Treggs was one of the standouts of the Eagles' preseason opener Thursday against the Packers, hauling in a team-leading seven receptions for 91 yards.
More News
-
Eagles' Bryce Treggs: Misses practice Saturday•
-
Eagles' Bryce Treggs: Leads Eagles in receiving•
-
Eagles' Bryce Treggs: Held without catch in season finale•
-
Eagles' Bryce Treggs: Held to one catch against Packers•
-
Eagles' Bryce Treggs: Starting in Week 12•
-
Eagles' Bryce Treggs: Held catchless, again•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...