Treggs (leg) rejoined the Eagles for practice Monday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of The Star-Ledger reports.

The wideout had missed the team's previous two practices with leg soreness, but given his quick return to workouts, his bid for a roster spot shouldn't be derailed by the consecutive absences. Treggs was one of the standouts of the Eagles' preseason opener Thursday against the Packers, hauling in a team-leading seven receptions for 91 yards.