Eagles' Bryce Treggs: Shows up on NFI list
Treggs (undisclosed) was placed on the non-football injury list Thursday, Dave Spadaro of the Eagles' official site reports.
Treggs is back with the squad he spent his rookie year with after journeying to Cleveland last season. The 24-year-old wideout has limited action but can break out for big plays, as he has eight career receptions for 159 yards (19.88 YPC). His production came from 30 targets, however, so Treggs will be on the bubble to make the squad out of camp, especially if he's battling an injury.
More News
-
Eagles' Bryce Treggs: Signed to reserve/future contract•
-
Bryce Treggs: Signs with Philadelphia's practice squad•
-
Bryce Treggs: Let go by Cleveland•
-
Browns' Bryce Treggs: Not suiting up Sunday•
-
Browns' Bryce Treggs: Odd man out following Coleman return•
-
Browns' Bryce Treggs: Listed as starter on depth chart•
