Treggs (hamstring) is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

On the borderline for a 53-man roster spot in 2018, missing extended time because of a hamstring issue won't help his cause. With only a couple weeks of preseason remaining, there's a chance he wouldn't be an option for the Eagles again until the regular season nears. If that's the case, it's unclear whether or not Treggs will even have a job at that point.