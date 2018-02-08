Eagles' Bryce Treggs: Signed to reserve/future contract
Treggs signed a contract with the Eagles on Wednesday.
Treggs, who appeared in nine games for the Eagles in 2016, ended the season on Philadelphia's practice squad after getting let go by the Browns in December. The slot receiver is off the fantasy radar at present but that could change if he somehow manages to climb the depth chart this offseason.
