Eagles' Bryce Treggs: Sits out practice Monday
Treggs (calf) did not practice Monday, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Treggs missed time last week with a leg injury as well, but it is currently unclear if this is an aggravation of the injury. The second-year receiver did not play in last week's preseason matchup against the Bills, and is now in doubt for Thursday's preseason game versus the Dolphins.
