Play

Treggs (calf) did not practice Monday, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Treggs missed time last week with a leg injury as well, but it is currently unclear if this is an aggravation of the injury. The second-year receiver did not play in last week's preseason matchup against the Bills, and is now in doubt for Thursday's preseason game versus the Dolphins.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories