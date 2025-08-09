Young (arm/groin) did not participate in Saturday's training camp practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Young appeared to injure his arm during Monday's practice, but he is now dealing with a groin injury that caused him to miss the Eagles' preseason win over the Bengals on Thursday. Young caught on with Philadelphia last August after being cut by the Raiders at the conclusion of training camp, but the 2023 third-rounder didn't play a single snap last season, mostly due to a hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve in late October. He's battling for a spot on the Eagles' 53-man roster as a rotational defensive end, so he'll look to progress enough in his recovery to return to practice and be available for Philadelphia's second exhibition game against Cleveland on Saturday, Aug. 16.