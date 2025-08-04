Young exited practice Sunday gripping his left arm and isn't practicing Monday, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

Young had been participating in training camp prior to this arm injury, indicating that he had recovered from the hamstring injury that prevented him from seeing any game action in 2024. It remains to be seen if the 2023 third-round draft pick of the Raiders will recover from this new injury in time to play in Philadelphia's preseason opener against the Bengals on Thursday.