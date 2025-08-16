Eagles' Byron Young: Moves past groin injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Young (groin) played in Saturday's preseason loss to the Browns and finished with two tackles (both solo).
Young spent some time sidelined last weekend due to a groin issue, but he was able to return to practice Tuesday and was healthy enough to play Saturday. A 2023 third-round pick by Las Vegas, Young is looking to earn a roster spot with Philadelphia after not playing at all during his first campaign with the Eagles last year.