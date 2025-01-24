Young (hamstring), who remains on IR, practiced in full Friday but is ruled out for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Commanders.
Young will remain on IR for a third consecutive playoff game, but his 21-day practice window won't expire until Jan. 29, so he could still be available for the Super Bowl in the event that the Eagles advance over Washington. The second-year nose tackle is attempting to make his 2024 debut.
