Gardner-Johnson totaled eight tackles (seven solo), one interception and one sack during Sunday's 35-13 win over the Steelers.

Gardner-Johnson's versatility was on full display in Week 8 as he recorded this third interception over his last two games while also notching his first sack of the season. Across his first seven appearances with Philadelphia, Gardner-Johnson has totaled 39 tackles, four interceptions and one sack, putting him well on his way towards the best statistical campaign of his career.