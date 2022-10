Gardner-Johnson notched 10 solo tackles, including one for loss, one pass defense and one interception during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Cardinals.

Gardner-Johnson led the team in tackles and picked off his first pass of the season during his best performance of the season by far. Across his first five appearances with Philadelphia, the fourth-year defensive back has totaled 27 tackles, two pass defenses and one interception while playing nearly every defensive snap.