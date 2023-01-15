Gardner-Johnson finished the season with career highs in tackles (67) and interceptions (six).

Gardner-Johnson totaled five interceptions across his three seasons in New Orleans, but he broke out following his late-August trade to Philadelphia. His six picks earned him a share of the league lead. The Eagles will presumably want to bring him back following his strong first season in midnight green, but he'll be a free agent after the year and could elect to move elsewhere.

