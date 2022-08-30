Gardner-Johnson was traded to the Eagles from the Saints on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

In a shocking turn of events, Gardner-Johnson is headed to the Eagles in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2023 and a sixth-rounder in 2024. The 24-year-old had been in contract negotiations with the Saints, but the two sides couldn't agree and the Saints opted to move him. Gardner-Johnson played in 12 games with New Orleans last season, registering 46 tackles, including two sacks, while deflecting seven passes and intercepting three more. Anthony Harris was released by the Eagles on Tuesday, opening a starting spot for Gardner-Johnson at free safety.