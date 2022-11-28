Gardner-Johnson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Packers due to a rib injury.
Gardner-Johnson went down in the first quarter of Sunday's matchup and had to be carted to the locker room. If he's unable to return, Reed Blankenship should see an increased role in Philadelphia's secondary.
