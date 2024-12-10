Share Video

Gardner-Johnson recorded six tackles (three solo) and an interception during Sunday's 22-16 win versus the Panthers.

Gardner-Johnson settled under an overthrown deep ball intended for Adam Thielen late in the second quarter, tallying his third pick of the year and setting up a go-ahead Philadelphia touchdown before the end of the first half. He'll be looking to add to his season total in Week 15 versus the Steelers.

