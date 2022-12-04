The Eagles placed Gardner-Johnson (abdomen) on injured reserve Saturday.
Gardner-Johnson sustained a lacerated kidney against the Packers in Week 12, though this injury is not anticipated to be season-ending. The starting safety will now be sidelined until at least Week 17 against the Saints. Garnder-Johnson recorded 60 tackles, one sack and eight passes defended, including a team-high six interceptions, so his absence will leave a big hole in Philadelphia's secondary. In his stead, expect undrafted rookie Reed Blankenship to fill in as the Eagles starting free safety.
