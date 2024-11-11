Gardner-Johnson recorded seven total tackles (two solo) and one interception in Sunday's 34-6 win over the Cowboys.

The Florida product was the Eagles' second-leading tackler in Sunday's blowout win, trailing just Zack Baun's eight-stop performance. Gardner-Johnson also picked off Cooper Rush in the fourth quarter, his second interception in the Eagles' last three games. The 26-year-old now ranks in the top three on Philadelphia's defense in both interceptions and passes defended, and he's expected to continue wreaking havoc on opposing wide receivers as the season progresses.