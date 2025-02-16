Gardner-Johnson recorded 59 tackles (35 solo), 12 pass defenses (including five interceptions and a pick-six) and one forced fumble across 16 regular-season games in 2024. He added 14 tackles (nine solo) across Philadelphia's four playoff games.

Gardner-Johnson reunited with the Eagles on a three-year, $27 million contract in March of 2024 after playing in just three games for the Lions in 2023. He tied a career high with six interceptions of 2024, including a 69-yard pick-six against the Cowboys in Week 17 that clinched the NFC's No. 2 seed for the Eagles. Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship figure to remain as the Eagles' starting safeties for the 2025 season.