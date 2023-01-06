Head coach Nick Sirianni said Friday that Gardner-Johnson (abdomen) has looked good in practice and is hopeful that the 25-year-old will play Sunday against the Giants, Geoff Mosher of InsideTheBirds.com reports.

Although Gardner-Johnson resumed practicing this week for the first time since he suffered a lacerated kidney in Week 12, he still needs to be officially added back to the Eagles' active roster in order for him to be available for Sunday's clash versus New York. While coach Sirianni's comments makes it sound like the 210-pound safety will snap his current five-game absence streak this weekend, Reed Blankenship would likely revert back to a rotational role should that eventually be the case.