Gardner-Johnson (abdomen) is dealing with a lacerated kidney and could be a candidate for injured reserve, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

The Eagles don't have an exact return timetable for Gardner-Johnson yet, but though his injury isn't expected to be season-ending, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that he is out indefinitely. The fourth-year defensive back thus won't be available for Sunday's contest against the Titans, and a placement on IR would require him to miss at least four games. Reed Blankenship will likely have to handle an increased defensive role as long as Gardner-Johnson is unavailable.