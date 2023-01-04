Head coach Nick Sirianni said Wednesday that Gardner-Johnson (abdomen) will return to practice this week, Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Gardner-Johnson, who's been on injured reserve since Dec. 3 after suffering a lacerated kidney versus Green Bay in Week 12, is now slated to have his 21-day elevation window opened by Philadelphia on Wednesday. Though it sounds as if the 25-year-old will resume practicing this week, his activity levels during those sessions should indicate whether he'll be able to suit up this weekend versus the Giants. Once he's eventually given the green light, Gardner-Johnson will likely replace Reed Blankenship as a starter in the Eagles' secondary.