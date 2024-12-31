Gardner-Johnson logged one solo tackles and two interceptions, including a 69-yard pick-six, during the Eagles' 41-7 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.

Gardner-Johnson got the Eagles on the scoreboard early in the fourth quarter, when he picked off a Cooper Rush pass intended for Brandin Cooks and returned it for a 69-yard touchdown. Gardner-Johnson followed that up with another interception off of Rush late in the second quarter, which led to a one-yard touchdown run by Kenny Pickett four plays later. Gardner-Johnson is now up to six interceptions through 16 regular-season games, four of which have come over his last four games.