Gardner-Johnson (ribs) won't return to Sunday's game against the Packers.
Gardner-Johnson was initially considered questionable to return after being carted to the locker room in the first quarter of Sunday's game, and he'll be unavailable down the stretch. Whether he's available next Sunday against the Titans remains to be seen.
