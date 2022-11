Gardner-Johnson recorded three tackles, one pass defended and one interception in Thursday's 29-17 win over the Texans.

Gardner-Johnson picked off Davis Mills midway through the third quarter and managed a return of 25 yards. He has recorded at least one interception in four consecutive games, racking up all five of his picks on the season in that span. Gardner-Johnson has also recorded six passes defended and 42 total tackles in eight games on the campaign.