Gardner-Johnson recorded four tackles (three solo) and two interceptions during Sunday's 26-17 win over the Cowboys.

Gardner-Johnson's first pick came at the start of the second quarter on a pass intended for Michael Gallup, and the defensive back's second interception occurred in the forth quarter on a deep pass intended for CeeDee Lamb. Across his first six appearances with Philadelphia, the fourth-year defensive back has totaled 31 tackles, four pass defenses and three interceptions.