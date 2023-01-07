The Eagles activated Gardner-Johnson (abdomen) from injured reserve Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants.
Johnson landed on IR after sustaining a lacerated kidney in the Week 12 win over Green Bay, though he returned to practice during Week 18 prep. The 25-year-old is not set to play again heading into the regular-season finale, though it's possible he could still see limited snaps in his first game back following a five-week layoff. If so, Marcus Epps and Reed Blankenship could both still be in line for significant usage in the Eagles' secondary Sunday.
