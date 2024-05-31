Uzomah (knee) was seen participating at the Eagles' organized training activities Friday, Dave Zangaro of nbcsportsphiladelphia.com reports.

Uzomah's 2023 campaign came to an early end after suffering a knee injury in December and subsequently being placed on the Jets' injured reserve. He was ultimately released by New York before later landing in Philadelphia. His participation at OTAs indicates his health is back up to par. The veteran is expected to compete for the Eagles' No. 2 tight end role behind Dallas Goedert.