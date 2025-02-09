The Eagles did not activate Uzomah (abdomen) from injured reserve and he will not play in Super Bowl LIX against the Chiefs on Sunday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Uzomah was a full participant in practice all week, but he will observe Sunday's game from the sidelines. The veteran tight end was signed to the Eagles' practice squad in early October before being signed to the active roster Dec. 4. Uzomah suffered an abdominal injury in Week 17 against the Cowboys, which was severe enough for him to be placed on IR. He did not record a target across the seven regular-season games he played in 2024.