A quad strain in Sturgis' plant leg is expected to sideline the kicker several weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

We'll await official confirmation of such an outcome, but in the meantime, those who roster Sturgis should, at a minimum, look to acquire a Week 2 replacement. Meanwhile, the Eagles are expected to audition other kickers this week.

