The Eagles will work out kickers this week in case Sturgis (hip) isn't ready for Sunday's game in Kansas City, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Sturgis made each of his three field-goal attempts in Sunday's win over the Redskins, but he did miss an extra-point try, and the Eagles later went for two when a PAT would've made more sense. Whoever is kicking for the Eagles -- be it Sturgis or someone else -- won't be a recommended option in a tough Week 2 matchup.