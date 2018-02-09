Eagles' Caleb Sturgis: Finishes season on IR despite recovery
Sturgis recovered from his torn flexor during the regular season but remained on injured reserve due to the success of replacement kicker Jake Elliott, David Weinberg of The Press reports.
Sturgis suggested he was healthy around mid-December. It was no surprise the Eagles chose to ride Elliott through the end of the season given how well the rookie was performing, and it paid off considering Elliott finished the season having made 26 of 31 field goals in addition to a 7-for-7 showing in the playoffs. The 28-year-old Sturgis will now be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year and will presumably need to look for work outside of Philadelphia with Elliott under contract through the 2018 campaign.
More News
-
Eagles' Caleb Sturgis: Showing improvement, but activation unlikely•
-
Eagles' Caleb Sturgis: Unlikely to be activated from IR•
-
Eagles' Caleb Sturgis: Placed on IR•
-
Eagles' Caleb Sturgis: Four-week absence expected•
-
Eagles' Caleb Sturgis: Could miss several weeks•
-
Eagles' Caleb Sturgis: Could miss Week 2•
-
Our first football mock for 2018
The Super Bowl might have just ended, but we're already getting you prepared for your Fantasy...
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...
-
Podcast: Chatting with Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley joins us on a big episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, complete with...
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...