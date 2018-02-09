Sturgis recovered from his torn flexor during the regular season but remained on injured reserve due to the success of replacement kicker Jake Elliott, David Weinberg of The Press reports.

Sturgis suggested he was healthy around mid-December. It was no surprise the Eagles chose to ride Elliott through the end of the season given how well the rookie was performing, and it paid off considering Elliott finished the season having made 26 of 31 field goals in addition to a 7-for-7 showing in the playoffs. The 28-year-old Sturgis will now be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year and will presumably need to look for work outside of Philadelphia with Elliott under contract through the 2018 campaign.