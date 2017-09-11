Eagles' Caleb Sturgis: Four-week absence expected
Sturgis (hip flexor) is expected to be out four weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
With Sturgis facing a multi-week absence, the Eagles are in line to sign another kicker in short order. In Week 1, the 28-year-old made all three of his field goal attempts (including a 50-yarder) en route to a 10-point effort in Sunday's 30-17 win over Washington.
More News
-
Eagles' Caleb Sturgis: Could miss several weeks•
-
Eagles' Caleb Sturgis: Could miss Week 2•
-
Eagles' Caleb Sturgis: Hits one of two field-goal attempts•
-
Eagles' Caleb Sturgis: Hits two of three fields goals Sunday•
-
Eagles' Caleb Sturgis: Nails all four field-goal attempts•
-
Eagles' Caleb Sturgis: Hits all three field-goal attempts•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...