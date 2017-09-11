Sturgis (hip flexor) is expected to be out four weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With Sturgis facing a multi-week absence, the Eagles are in line to sign another kicker in short order. In Week 1, the 28-year-old made all three of his field goal attempts (including a 50-yarder) en route to a 10-point effort in Sunday's 30-17 win over Washington.