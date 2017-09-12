Play

Sturgis (hip flexor) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a designation to return , Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Sturgis has been given a timetable of four weeks after suffering the injury in his plant leg. With the open roster spot, the team will sign Jake Elliot off of the Bengals practice squad to fill in for Sturgis in his absence.

