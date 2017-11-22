Sturgis, who was placed on injured reserve after suffering a left hip flexor tear in the season opener is said to be nearing a return to full health, but the Eagles aren't expected to activate him from IR at any point, Les Bowen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Jake Elliott, the kicker who replaced Sturgis on the 53-man roster after Week 1, remains in the concussion protocol, but Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said he expects the rookie to receive clearance in advance of Sunday's game against the Bears. Even if Elliott ends up being ruled out for that contest, it's uncertain if Sturgis would be ready to kick in Week 12 if needed. With that in mind, it's more likely than not that Sturgis won't make another appearance for the Eagles, given that he's set to become a free agent this offseason and Pederson has previously pledged his commitment to Elliott, who has nailed a franchise-record five field goals of 50 or more yards this season.