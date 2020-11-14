site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Caleb Wilson: Elevated to active roster
Wilson has been promoted to the Eagles' active roster.
Wilson has been on the Eagles' practice squad since failing to make their active roster prior to Week 1. He is expected to back up Dallas Goedert and Richard Rodgers at tight end.
