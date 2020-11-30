site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Caleb Wilson: Promoted for Week 12
Wilson was elevated to the Eagles' active roster from the practice squad Monday.
The 24-year-old will serve as an extra player on the active roster for Monday's matchup with the Seahawks. Wilson has appeared in the past two games and exclusively played special teams.
