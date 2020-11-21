site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Caleb Wilson: Rises to active roster
RotoWire Staff
Nov 21, 2020
Eagles elevated Wilson to the active roster Saturday.
Wilson is being called up for a second straight week to add depth at tight end because Zach Ertz (ankle) isn't quite ready to return yet. Last week against the Giants, Wilson played all seven of his snaps on special teams.
