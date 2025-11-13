Eagles' Cam Jurgens: Begins Week 11 deemed limited
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jurgens (knee) was estimated as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice walkthrough.
The Eagles didn't hold a standard practice Wednesday, but Jurgens' estimation is still a positive sign after he didn't practice at all last week. The fourth-year center suffered a knee injury Week 7 against Minnesota and has had to sit out each of the Eagles' subsequent two games. Brett Toth has been starting at center in Jurgens' stead.