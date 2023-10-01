Jurgens (foot) was seen leaving the locker room Sunday wearing a walking boot, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Jurgens left Sunday's win over the Commanders early due to the injury and was unable to return. Although the walking boot does not guarantee an extended absence, it certainly heightens the chances the injury is more significant. His status on the team's injury report later in the week will likely bring more clarity to the second-year pro's chances of making a quick recovery.