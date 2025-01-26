Jurgens (back) is active for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Commanders.

Jurgens missed consecutive practices this week with a back issue before participating in a limited capacity Friday. The 25-year-old tested his health with a pregame workout and, while he's officially active, how much he plays Sunday is uncertain, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. If Jurgens is limited at all, expect Landon Dickerson to slide over to center while backup Tyler Steen steps in at left guard, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer.