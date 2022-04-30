The Eagles selected Jurgens in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 51st overall.

Jason Kelce is 34 and on a one-year deal, so Philadelphia needed to map out its succession plan at center in the draft and did so with Jurgens out of Nebraska. Jurgens is not big for an offensive lineman at 6-foot-3 and 303 pounds , but he compensates with impressive athleticism. His 4.92-second 40-yard dash ranked in the 97th percentile among offensive linemen in combine history. He will likely learn behind Kelce this season before taking over in 2023 if Kelce retires.